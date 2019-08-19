Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for RITA RAPATTONI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RITA (Mostaccio) RAPATTONI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RITA (Mostaccio) RAPATTONI Notice
RAPATTONI
RITA (nee Mostaccio)
On Aug. 17, 2019, age 96, of Springfield. Beloved wife of the late Edward N; devoted mother of Barbara A. Giunta (Tony) and Carmel Hemsarth (Kim); loving grandmother of Lauren Guinta-Moore (Will) and Tony Guinta and Michael Hemsarth; sister of Theresa Milano and Frank Mostaccio and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass Wednesday 11 A.M. in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 136 Saxor Ave., Springfield PA 19064 where relatives and friends may call after 10 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to above named church. Int. SS Peter and Paul.


logo

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RITA's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.