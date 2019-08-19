|
|
RAPATTONI
RITA (nee Mostaccio)
On Aug. 17, 2019, age 96, of Springfield. Beloved wife of the late Edward N; devoted mother of Barbara A. Giunta (Tony) and Carmel Hemsarth (Kim); loving grandmother of Lauren Guinta-Moore (Will) and Tony Guinta and Michael Hemsarth; sister of Theresa Milano and Frank Mostaccio and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass Wednesday 11 A.M. in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 136 Saxor Ave., Springfield PA 19064 where relatives and friends may call after 10 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to above named church. Int. SS Peter and Paul.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 19, 2019