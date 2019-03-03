REICHERT

RITA (nee Bissonette)

On February 27, 2019 with family, after a short illness. Rita was 90 and is greatly missed by her husband of 63 years, Herbert Reichert and their children and grandchildren - Erica Young (Alyssa), Matthew & Christina (Monica, Max, Julia, Kate), Carl & Maria (Nicole, Raeanna) and Stephen & Deborah (Andrew & Jennifer, Christopher & Paula with great-grand-daughter Hadley Rose). Rita was born and lived her early childhood years in Vermont after which her parents, Raymond Bissonette and Marguerite Fortin, moved to Schenectady, New York but maintained strong ties to her many Vermont cousins and valued her French-Canadian heritage. She is revered by the local area residents for her work as a Conestoga HS guidance counselor, as an energetic St. Monica church parishioner and as a developer of many education support and social programs for Tredyffrin Township. Her household shopping trips were often extended because of extra counseling she gladly provided when encountering students and parents. Rita was an accomplished chef, a global traveler and loved gardening and the outdoors. Rita was predeceased by her sisters Theresa Bissonette and Carol (Richard) Robelotto and is survived by her sister, Joan (Donald) Nikolski and many cherished nieces and nephews. A Mass celebrating Rita's life will be held on Saturday, March 16 2019 at St. Monica Church: 63 Main Avenue, Berwyn PA 19314. Visitation starting at 10 AM, followed by the Service at 11 A.M. and a reception immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rita's memory can be made to: Jenkins Arboretum, 631 Berwyn Baptist Road, Devon PA 19333.

Arrangements are with ALLEVA FUNERAL HOME, Inc. Paoli, PA.

