ROCCO
RITA (nee Mastero)
March 10, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Michael P. Beloved mother of Gregory N. Rocco and Michele (Michael) Anastasia. Mom-Mom of Michael, Nicholas, Sofia and Giancarlo. Sister of Richard (Arleen) Mastero. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her VIEWING SATURDAY, 9 A.M., at The Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 11th and Jackson Sts., followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Ent. Fernwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in her memory to Children's Hospital of Philadel-phia, 3401 Civic Center Blvd., Phila., PA 19104.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 14, 2019