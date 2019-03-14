Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
RITA (Mastero) ROCCO

RITA (Mastero) ROCCO Notice
ROCCO
RITA (nee Mastero)


March 10, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Michael P. Beloved mother of Gregory N. Rocco and Michele (Michael) Anastasia. Mom-Mom of Michael, Nicholas, Sofia and Giancarlo. Sister of Richard (Arleen) Mastero. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her VIEWING SATURDAY, 9 A.M., at The Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 11th and Jackson Sts., followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Ent. Fernwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in her memory to Children's Hospital of Philadel-phia, 3401 Civic Center Blvd., Phila., PA 19104.

www.monti-ragofuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 14, 2019
