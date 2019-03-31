ROTELLA

RITA (Carfagno)

A long-time resident of the Philadelphia area, died peacefully on Thursday March 14, 2019 at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, TN.

Born on October 7, 1942 in Philadelphia, PA, during her teenage years, Rita became a hairdresser and eventually owned her own shop in South Philadelphia. After her daughters were born, she worked for Silo, Inc and became the manager of the Accounts Payable Department, where she worked until her retirement.

Rita loved her granddaughters, Jessica and Elise Cargan, more than anything in the world. She enjoyed going to the movies, the casinos, lunches and socializing with good friends who fondly remember her by her laugh.

She is survived by her daughters, Denise Cargan and Diane DiDomizio and her grand-daughters all of whom live in the middle Tennessee area.

Memorial gifts may be made to of Central Tennessee at komencentraltennessee.org.

The family will have a private memorial service in the Philadelphia area in May.

