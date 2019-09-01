|
|
CASCIO
RITA STEPHANIE, Ph.D.
Age 69, of Wayne, PA, passed away on Aug. 25, 2019. Born in 1949 to the late Martin V. and Rita S. (nee Muszynski) Leyko. Survived by her loving husband, Paul J. Cascio, her 3 children, Greg, TJ and Valerie, and her 3 grandchildren, Leo, Kaelan and Hannah. Rita is also survived by her siblings, Martin Leyko and Barbara Baker.
Friends and family are invited to a Memorial Mass at 11 A.M. on Sat. Sept. 14, 2019 at St. Katharine of Siena, 104 S Aberdeen Ave., Wayne, PA 19087. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Temple University Lung Center, 401 N Broad St, Phila., PA 19140.
Arrs. THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 366 W. Lancaster Ave. Wayne PA, 610-989-9600
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 1, 2019