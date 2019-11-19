Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 W CHESTER PIKE
Broomall, PA 19008-1827
(610) 356-4200
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
D'Anjolell Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 West Chester Pike
Broomall, PA
Service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Danjolell Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 West Chester Pike
Broomall, PA
RITA T. (DiLuzio) ORFANELLI

RITA T. (DiLuzio) ORFANELLI Notice
ORFANELLI
RITA T. (nee DiLuzio)
Age 78, November 17, 2019 of Springfield, PA. She was the wife of the late Anthony J. and mother of the late Mark A. and sister of 4 late siblings. Survived by her son Anthony J. Jr and 4 siblings. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Friday morning 11-11:45 A.M. and Memorial Service 12 Noon in the Main Chapel D'ANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOME OF BROOMALL, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall PA 19008. Interment Private.


Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 19, 2019
