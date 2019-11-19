|
|
ORFANELLI
RITA T. (nee DiLuzio)
Age 78, November 17, 2019 of Springfield, PA. She was the wife of the late Anthony J. and mother of the late Mark A. and sister of 4 late siblings. Survived by her son Anthony J. Jr and 4 siblings. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Friday morning 11-11:45 A.M. and Memorial Service 12 Noon in the Main Chapel D'ANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOME OF BROOMALL, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall PA 19008. Interment Private.
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 19, 2019