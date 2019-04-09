Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donohue Funeral Home
3300 West Chester Pike
Newtown Square, PA 19073
610-353-6300
Resources
More Obituaries for RITA RAZZANO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RITA T. (Saunders) RAZZANO

Notice Condolences Flowers

RITA T. (Saunders) RAZZANO Notice
RAZZANO
RITA T. (nee Saunders)


93 yrs. of age, of Aston, PA, formerly of Drexel Hill, PA passed away on April 6, 2019. Beloved wife of Daniel Razzano. Loving mother of Barbara Turner (Steve), Daniel Razzano (Pam), Judy Overbeck (Mike), Jerry Razzano (Julia Fernandez) and the late Susan Lallo (Chaz). Predeceased by her 4 sisters and 3 brothers. Also survived by her 12 grand-children and 9 great grand-children. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass Thursday 11 A.M., St. Joseph Church, 3265 Concord Rd., Aston, PA with a Viewing in Church from 9:45 to 10:50 A.M. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rita's memory to the , 1818 Market St., Suite 2820, Phila., PA 19103. Arrs. THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 3300 West Chester Pike, Newtown Sq., PA, 610-353-6300

Online condolences at:
www.donohuefuneralhome.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donohue Funeral Home
Download Now