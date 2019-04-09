|
|
RAZZANO
RITA T. (nee Saunders)
93 yrs. of age, of Aston, PA, formerly of Drexel Hill, PA passed away on April 6, 2019. Beloved wife of Daniel Razzano. Loving mother of Barbara Turner (Steve), Daniel Razzano (Pam), Judy Overbeck (Mike), Jerry Razzano (Julia Fernandez) and the late Susan Lallo (Chaz). Predeceased by her 4 sisters and 3 brothers. Also survived by her 12 grand-children and 9 great grand-children. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass Thursday 11 A.M., St. Joseph Church, 3265 Concord Rd., Aston, PA with a Viewing in Church from 9:45 to 10:50 A.M. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rita's memory to the , 1818 Market St., Suite 2820, Phila., PA 19103. Arrs. THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 3300 West Chester Pike, Newtown Sq., PA, 610-353-6300
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 9, 2019