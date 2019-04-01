|
|
VITALE
RITA (nee Anoia)
76, of Phila., PA passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday, March 21, 2019. Rita was the loving wife of the late Leonard Vitale, Jr. She had a great love for Philadelphia, meeting people, and was very proud of her Italian heritage. Rita was predeceased by a daughter: Stephanie Vitale. Surviving are 3 children: Rosemarie (Jeffrey) Maxwell, Teresa (Michael) Brown and Jesse (Amber) Vitale. Also surviving are 4 grandchildren: Edward, Dylan, Kaila and Sarah. Relatives and friends may call on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 10-11 A.M. at ALLEVA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1724 E. Lancaster Ave., Paoli, PA. A Memorial Services will begin at 11 A.M. Burial private by the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Rita's honor to: St. Vincent De Paul, National Council of the United States: 58 Parkway Maryland Heights, MO 63043-3706, (314) 576-3993, www.svdpusa.org.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 1, 2019