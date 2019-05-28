|
Suddenly, on May 22, 2019. Best friend and beloved life partner of Raymond E. Grasso; loving sister of Lisa R. (Michael M.) Ripnak; dear aunt Chickie of Melissa A. Berman; also survived by her loving aunt Josephine Vardakas; her cousins, hospital co-workers and friends, especially Al and Joann Hannan. Karen was a neo-natal intensive care registered traveling nurse for many Phila. and New Jersey hospitals. She loved her work and her babies. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Visitation and Funeral Thurs. 8:30 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. at GRASSO FUNERAL HOME, Broad and Shunk Sts. Phila., Pa. 19145. Int. Private. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions in her memory to 3551 N. Broad St. Phila., Pa. 19140.
