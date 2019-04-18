|
|
CONN
ROBERT A.
April 16, 2019, of Lafayette Hill, PA. Husband of Patricia "Patty" Conn (nee Viener). Father of Kate Conn and Andrew Conn (Harriet); Brother of the late Merrill Conn; Grandfather of Jamie, Laura, Emily and Julia. Relatives and friends are invited to Services Thursday, April 18th, 3:00 P.M. at Congregation Beth OR, 239 Welsh Road, Maple Glen PA. Interment Private. Contri-butions in lieu of flowers may be made to the USO (United States Service Organization) www.uso.org or Puppies Behind Bars, 263 West 38th Street, 4th Fl., New York, New York 10018 https://puppiesbehindbars.com.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 18, 2019