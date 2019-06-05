Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
Lownes Funeral Home
ROBERT A. HEIST Sr.

ROBERT A. HEIST Sr. Notice
HEIST
ROBERT A., SR.
On June 3, 2019, of Lafayette Hill, formerly of West Oak Lane, age 89. Husband of the late Elizabeth "Betty" (nee Dennis). Father of Karen Sene (John) and Robert A. Heist, Jr. Grand-father of Lisa, Kevin and Ryan. Funeral Mass Monday, June 10, 2019, 10:30 A.M. at St. Philip Neri Church, 437 Ridge Pike, Lafayette Hill. Viewing 9:30-10:30 A.M. at Church. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the National Audubon Society.

www.lownes.com

Published on Philly.com on June 5, 2019
