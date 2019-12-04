Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
Donohue Funeral Home
1627 West Chester Pike
West Chester, PA 19382
610-431-9000
Viewing
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Donohue Funeral Home
1627 West Chester Pike
West Chester, PA 19382
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Donohue Funeral Home
1627 West Chester Pike
West Chester, PA 19382
ROBERT A. MARTINO Notice
MARTINO
ROBERT A.


76, of Glen Mills, PA, on Nov. 30, 2019. Dear brother of Raymond R. Martino (Rosemary); predeceased by his parents, Anthony and Mary (nee Villa) Martino; also survived by his nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing 10-11 A.M. Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 and his Funeral Service 11 A.M. at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000. Interment SS Peter & Paul Cemetery. Maris Grove is offering a free shuttle service for residents to and from the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, donations to Maris Grove Resident Care Fund, 200 Maris Grove Way, Glen Mills, PA 19342, would be appreciated.

Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 4, 2019
