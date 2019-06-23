Home

West Laurel Hill - Bala Cynwyd
225 Belmont Avenue
Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004
610-664-1591
Memorial service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Conservatory at West Laurel Hill Cemetery
Bala Cynwyd, PA
ROBERT A. MURKEN

ROBERT A. MURKEN
MURKEN
ROBERT A.
84, formerly of Suffern, NY, and of Lafayette Hill, PA, died on Thursday June 20, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Virginia, his son, Robert (Stephanie Baralecki), and grandchildren, Stephen and Rita. He was a teacher, poet, actor, hiker, nature lover and consummate grandfather. Memorial Service, Thursday, June 27th at 11:00 A.M. at the Conservatory at West Laurel Hill Cemetery, Bala Cynwyd, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, pancan.org.


Published on Philly.com on June 23, 2019
