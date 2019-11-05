|
|
RONGIONE
ROBERT A.
85, on Nov. 2, 2019. He is the beloved partner of Phyllis Maiale; dear brother of Marie Spinosi (the late, Joseph) and the late Eugene Rongione, James Rongione (surviving, Andrea); dear uncle to many nieces and nephews; loving son of the late Josephine and Anthony Rongione.
Viewing Friday 8:30-9:30 A.M. in THE VINCENT GANGEMI FUNERAL HOME, 2232-40 S. Broad St., Phila. PA Funeral Mass 10 A.M. at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 17th & Morris Sts. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: , 3551 N Broad St, Phila., PA 19140.
Published on Philly.com on Nov. 5, 2019