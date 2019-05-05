|
SMITH
ROBERT ALAN
Age 85, On May 2, 2019. Of Blue Bell, PA. Beloved husband of 58 years to Joan (Marshall) Smith. Loving father of Donna VanDusen (William), Diane Rebecca Smith, Carol Ann Smith (Will Powell). Grand-father of Peter VanDusen, Keri VanDusen, Luke Hoban, Christian Hoban and Michael Billetta. Brother of Dorothy (John) Donahue. He was prede-ceased by parents Joseph and Helen (Monaghan) Smith; siblings: Joseph (Kay), Donald (Margie), Kenneth (Lois) Smith, Rosemary (Charles) Craig, Eleanor (John) Clark. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass on Monday May 6, 2019 at 11 A.M. at St. Helena Church, 1489 Dekalb Pike, Blue Bell, PA 19422. A Visitation will be held from 9 A.M. to 10:45 A.M. at the Church. Interment will be in Whitemarsh Memorial Park, Ambler, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contri-butions may be made to St. Francis de Sales School, 917 S. 47th St., Philadelphia, PA 19143. Arrangements made with the
EMIL J. CIAVARELLI FAMILY FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, AMBLER AND CONSHOHOCKEN.
www.ciavarellifuneralhomes.com
Published on Philly.com on May 5, 2019