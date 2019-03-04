|
BOX
ROBERT ALLAN
69, of West Chester, PA, died at home peacefully on March 1, 2019 after a courageous two-year battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife, Mimi Baumgardner Box, with whom he celebrated 46 years of marriage in January; children Lauren Box Hegarty (Patrick) of West Chester and Dan Box of Houston; three beloved grandchildren: Ryann, Quinn, and Sean Hegarty; brother Barry Box of Scranton; and numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and friends who will remember him for his sense of humor, devotion to family, and sense of integrity.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 4, 2019