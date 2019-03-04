Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT BOX
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT ALLAN BOX

Notice Condolences Flowers

ROBERT ALLAN BOX Notice
BOX
ROBERT ALLAN


69, of West Chester, PA, died at home peacefully on March 1, 2019 after a courageous two-year battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife, Mimi Baumgardner Box, with whom he celebrated 46 years of marriage in January; children Lauren Box Hegarty (Patrick) of West Chester and Dan Box of Houston; three beloved grandchildren: Ryann, Quinn, and Sean Hegarty; brother Barry Box of Scranton; and numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and friends who will remember him for his sense of humor, devotion to family, and sense of integrity.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.