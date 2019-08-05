|
|
|
LITTLEWOOD
ROBERT B.
Of Gladwyne, PA, on August 2, 2019. Husband of the late Anne (nee Chew). Father of Robert G. (Fran), Elizabeth L. McCloskey (Libbie) and William B. (Jeannie) and the late Suzanne S. Littlewood; also survived by 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren and the late James Tyler McCloskey. Family and friends are invited to his Viewing Wednesday eve August 7 from 6 to 9 P.M. at the McCONAGHY FUNERAL HOME, 328 Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, PA 19003. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 5, 2019