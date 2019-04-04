|
|
MAYNARD
ROBERT B.
Of Blue Bell formerly of Maple Glen on March 31, 2019. Husband of Mary Ellen (nee Craig) Maynard and the late Nancy Maynard. Father of Bruce and Brett. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Tuesday, April 9, 2019, 11 A.M. at the Upper Dublin Lutheran Church, 411 Susque-hanna Rd., Ambler, PA 19002. Int. Rose Hill Cem. Friends may call after 10 A.M. at the Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be sent to the above church or the .
Arrs. by SHAEFF-MYERS FH
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 4, 2019