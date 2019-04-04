Home

Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Upper Dublin Lutheran Church
411 Susquehanna Rd
Ambler, PA
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Upper Dublin Lutheran Church
411 Susquehanna Rd
Ambler, PA
MAYNARD
ROBERT B.
Of Blue Bell formerly of Maple Glen on March 31, 2019. Husband of Mary Ellen (nee Craig) Maynard and the late Nancy Maynard. Father of Bruce and Brett. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Tuesday, April 9, 2019, 11 A.M. at the Upper Dublin Lutheran Church, 411 Susque-hanna Rd., Ambler, PA 19002. Int. Rose Hill Cem. Friends may call after 10 A.M. at the Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be sent to the above church or the .

Arrs. by SHAEFF-MYERS FH

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 4, 2019
