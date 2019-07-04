|
|
REEVES
ROBERT B.
June 24, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Marilyn (nee Reeder). Devoted father of Denise M. (Doug) Hamilton, and Kristy L. Emmett. Grand-father of Morgan, Madison, Gavin, and Lane. Relatives and friends are invited to Robert's Visitation Tuesday July 9th, 1-3 P.M. at MANNAL FUNERAL HOME, 6925 Frankford Ave. (at Tyson). His Memorial Service will follow at 3 P.M. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Robert's name may be made to the , Greater Phila-delphia, and Southeastern NJ, 150 Monument Rd, Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, or Holy Redeemer Hospice, c/o In Patient, 12265 Townsend Rd., Philadelphia, PA 19154.
Published on Philly.com on July 4, 2019