Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert L. Mannal Funeral Home, Inc.
6925 Frankford Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19135
215-624-8989
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Robert L. Mannal Funeral Home, Inc.
6925 Frankford Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19135
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Robert L. Mannal Funeral Home, Inc.
6925 Frankford Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19135
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT REEVES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT B. REEVES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT B. REEVES Notice
REEVES
ROBERT B.
June 24, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Marilyn (nee Reeder). Devoted father of Denise M. (Doug) Hamilton, and Kristy L. Emmett. Grand-father of Morgan, Madison, Gavin, and Lane. Relatives and friends are invited to Robert's Visitation Tuesday July 9th, 1-3 P.M. at MANNAL FUNERAL HOME, 6925 Frankford Ave. (at Tyson). His Memorial Service will follow at 3 P.M. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Robert's name may be made to the , Greater Phila-delphia, and Southeastern NJ, 150 Monument Rd, Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, or Holy Redeemer Hospice, c/o In Patient, 12265 Townsend Rd., Philadelphia, PA 19154.


logo

Published on Philly.com on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now