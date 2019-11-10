|
MARCUS
ROBERT BURTON
69, of Telford, PA; formerly of Philadelphia, PA died Sept. 28, 2019 at Grand View Hospital. He was the husband of Susan F. Evans. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Gwynedd Friends Meeting, 1101 Dekalb Pike, Gwynedd, PA 19454. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements by:
ANDERS-DETWEILER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 130 East Broad Street, Souderton, PA 18964.
Published on Philly.com on Nov. 10, 2019