Anders-Detweiler Funeral Home & Crematory - Souderton
130 East Broad Street
Souderton, PA 18964
(215) 723-2300
ROBERT MARCUS
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Gwynedd Friends Meeting
1101 Dekalb Pike
Gwynedd, PA
ROBERT BURTON MARCUS

ROBERT BURTON MARCUS Notice
MARCUS
ROBERT BURTON
69, of Telford, PA; formerly of Philadelphia, PA died Sept. 28, 2019 at Grand View Hospital. He was the husband of Susan F. Evans. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Gwynedd Friends Meeting, 1101 Dekalb Pike, Gwynedd, PA 19454. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements by:

ANDERS-DETWEILER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 130 East Broad Street, Souderton, PA 18964.
Visit: www.andersfh.com to send online condolences

Published on Philly.com on Nov. 10, 2019
