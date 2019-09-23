Home

Rigby Harting & Hagan Funeral Home
15 E 4TH ST
Media, PA 19063
610-566-3755
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Swarthmore Presbyterian Church
747 Harvard Ave.
Swarthmore, PA
ROBERT BYRON DOWNER

ROBERT BYRON DOWNER Notice
DOWNER
ROBERT BYRON


89, of Media, PA, on August 30, 2019. Survived by his wife of 39 yrs, Josephine "Jody" Downer, three sons from his first marriage (Marjorie): Andrew J. Downer, Gregg M. Downer (Colleen), Robert Bradford Downer, granddaughter Brynn R. Downer (Gregg & Colleen), a step-son Timothy E. Daland (Barbara), and step-grandson Tucker Daland. Memorial Service Saturday, September 28th at 2:00 P.M. at Swarthmore Presbyterian Church, 747 Harvard Ave., Swarthmore. Interment: private. Contribu-tions Media Youth Center, 1 Youth Way, Media, PA 19063.

www.haganfuneralhome.com.
RIGBY HARTING & HAGAN FUNERAL HOME, Media, PA

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 23, 2019
