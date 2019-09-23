|
|
DOWNER
ROBERT BYRON
89, of Media, PA, on August 30, 2019. Survived by his wife of 39 yrs, Josephine "Jody" Downer, three sons from his first marriage (Marjorie): Andrew J. Downer, Gregg M. Downer (Colleen), Robert Bradford Downer, granddaughter Brynn R. Downer (Gregg & Colleen), a step-son Timothy E. Daland (Barbara), and step-grandson Tucker Daland. Memorial Service Saturday, September 28th at 2:00 P.M. at Swarthmore Presbyterian Church, 747 Harvard Ave., Swarthmore. Interment: private. Contribu-tions Media Youth Center, 1 Youth Way, Media, PA 19063.
www.haganfuneralhome.com.
RIGBY HARTING & HAGAN FUNERAL HOME, Media, PA
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 23, 2019