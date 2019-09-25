|
|
DOWNER
ROBERT BYRON
Of Media, PA, died peacefully at home on August 30, 2019. Bob was 89. Born in 1930 in Pinole, CA (Oakland) to Edward M. Downer and Edna Downer, Bob grew up in the San Francisco Bay area. He attended Menlo College and Stanford University where he received his B.A. and M.B.A. degrees. Upon graduat-ing from Stanford, he served as 1st Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Medical Corps from 1953 to 1955. Following his Army commitment, Bob began a successful career with the Scott Paper Company. In 1959, he moved to the East Coast where he established his Philly roots. In 1969, Bob was founding principal of the Bio Clinic Company, a pioneering medical business specializing in therapeutic foam products. After Bio Clinic, Bob continued consulting with various medical companies until his retirement.
Bob was devoted, passionate and involved in the everyday lives of his 3 sons, especially by supporting their athletic interests and endeavors. He served as President of Aston-Middleton Little League Association; was a huge supporter of the Media Boys' Club; volunteered to coach numerous basketball and baseball teams; attended many of his sons' games (basketball, baseball and soccer) from Little League through college and later in their respective coach-ing careers.
Bob was a big sports fan him-self and enjoyed attending or simply watching on TV: Lower Merion Basketball, Kobe Bryant and his Lakers, Phillies, 76'ers, Eagles, Big 5 hoops and of course, any Stanford game.
As genuine and as kind hearted as they come, Bob is survived by his wife of 39 years, Josephine (Jody) Downer; 3 sons from his first marriage (Marjorie), Andrew J. Downer, Gregg M. Downer (Colleen), Robert Bradford Downer; grand-daughter, Brynn R. Downer (Gregg and Colleen); a stepson, Timothy E. Daland (Barbara), and step-grandson Tucker Daland. His loving caregivers were Bridget Pryor, Alicia Davies, Elizabeth Benson, and Dominic Otieno, as well as hospice nurses Brittany, Erica, Amber, Denise and Shai.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 2 P.M., at Swarthmore Presbyterian Church, 747 Harvard Avenue, Swarthmore. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Media Youth Center, 1 Youth Way, Media, PA 19063.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 25, 2019