GRANT
ROBERT C.
born on August 7, 1947 passed away on November 6, 2019 with his family at his side. Robert is survived by his wife Diane (Klaski) of 50 years and his children: Cheryl, Brian, Joseph, Diane, Patricia; grandchildren: Philip Joseph, Anthony, Zachary, Destiny, Breanna, Maggie; great grandchild: Peyton; brother: John. He was predeceased by his son Robert Joseph.
He grew up in Roxborough and moved to Huntingdon Valley, PA in 1984. Bob was a hardworking bricklayer and member of Bricklayers Local One for over 50 years. For the majority of his career he worked as a foreman on many projects throughout the city including the Philadelphia Zoo, the PHL airport, Franklin Field, The Liberty Bell, and many schools throughout the region. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Family and friends are invited to the Viewing at Saint Albert the Great Church on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 9:30 A.M.
Published on Philly.com on Nov. 8, 2019