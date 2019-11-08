Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Donohue Funeral Home
3300 West Chester Pike
Newtown Square, PA 19073
610-353-6300
ROBERT C. MULLIN

ROBERT C. MULLIN Notice
MULLIN
ROBERT C.


52 years of age, of Boothwyn PA, passed away suddenly on Nov. 6, 2019. Beloved husband of Karen L. (nee Dodds); loving father of Krista K. and Connor T. Mullin; dear brother of Charles "Bud" (Judy), Michael (Sheila), Kathleen Hass (Ed), Patricia Rafferty (Frank), Mary Ann "Mimi" Macri (Mike), Thomas (Lisa), Theresa Price (Carla), and Sean. Also survived by his many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grand-nephews, as well as the entire Dodds Family. Predeceased by his parents Leo A. and Kathleen R. (nee St. Leger).
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Tuesday eve, 6 to 9 P.M., THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 3300 WEST CHESTER PIKE, NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA, 610-353-6300, and Wednesday, 9:45 to 10:45A.M., St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 430 Valleybrook Road, Glen Mills PA, followed by his Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to be determined at a later date.

Published on Philly.com on Nov. 8, 2019
