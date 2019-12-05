|
SNYDER
ROBERT C.
On December 3, 2019. Beloved husband of Edith M. (nee Moore). Devoted father of Denise Hansen (Glenn), Donna Knitter and Robert C. Snyder, Jr. Loving grandfather of Sean Knitter (Nancy), Glenn and Dylan Hansen. Cherished great grandfather of Riley and Addison Knitter. Dear brother of Leo (Dolores), Joseph (Joan), Charles (Anne), Richard (Lorie), Thomas, Jerry, Dolly Clarahan (the late Jack) and the late Dennis (Sarah). Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Saturday 9:30 A.M. St. Timothy Lutheran Church, 7965 Fillmore St., Phila., PA 19111 followed by Service 11 A.M. Flowers or donations to St. Timothy Lutheran Church would be appreciated.
www.wackermanfuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 5, 2019