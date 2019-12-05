Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wackerman Funeral Home
8060 Verree Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19111
(215) 342-5200
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT SNYDER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT C. SNYDER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT C. SNYDER Notice
SNYDER
ROBERT C.


On December 3, 2019. Beloved husband of Edith M. (nee Moore). Devoted father of Denise Hansen (Glenn), Donna Knitter and Robert C. Snyder, Jr. Loving grandfather of Sean Knitter (Nancy), Glenn and Dylan Hansen. Cherished great grandfather of Riley and Addison Knitter. Dear brother of Leo (Dolores), Joseph (Joan), Charles (Anne), Richard (Lorie), Thomas, Jerry, Dolly Clarahan (the late Jack) and the late Dennis (Sarah). Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Saturday 9:30 A.M. St. Timothy Lutheran Church, 7965 Fillmore St., Phila., PA 19111 followed by Service 11 A.M. Flowers or donations to St. Timothy Lutheran Church would be appreciated.

www.wackermanfuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -