Age 87 on June 28, 2019. Husband of the late Theresa M. (nee Burke). Beloved father of Theresa (Jack) Vogel and Rob (Heather) Henry. Loving pop of Jack (Meghan) Vogel, Mary Beth (Adam) Murray, Matt (Rachel) Vogel, Michaela and Adam Henry. Great pop of Mackenzie, Molly, Reese, Mason and Grace. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation Tuesday July 9th 9 to 10:20 AM St. Pius X Church, 220 Lawrence Road, Broomall. Funeral Mass 10:30 AM. Interment SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to the Rosemont Presbyterian Friendship Fund, 404 Cheswick Place, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 would be appreciated.

Published on Philly.com on July 1, 2019
