Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
On July 26, 2019. Loving brother of Judy (Larry) Marcus. Also survived by many loving cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services, Wednesday, 11 A.M. precisely at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS, 6410 N. Broad St., Phila. Interment Private. Shiva will be observed Thursday and Friday at the home of Judy and Larry Marcus. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory will be set up at a later date.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on July 30, 2019
