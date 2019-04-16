|
|
TROILO
ROBERT D.
On April 12, 2019, at the age of 72. Loving husband of Eileen. Devoted father of Kim Stasen (Patrick), Christine and Robert Jr. Dear Pop of Robert and Anthony. Brother of Richard and John (Kathy). Relatives and friends are invited to gather Saturday 11 A.M. to 12:15 A.M. BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. (So. of Grant Ave.) followed by his Service 12:30 P.M. Int. private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to the Gary Sinise Foundation, P.O. Box 360 Woodland Hills, CA 91365. would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 16, 2019