|
|
WOLVERTON
ROBERT D.
90, passed away peacefully on October 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Patricia; dear brother of Barbara and Bruce; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation 10:00-11:00 A.M. Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000 followed by his Memorial Service 11:00 A.M. Interment Private.
Online condolences at www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 30, 2019