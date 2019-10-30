Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
Donohue Funeral Home
1627 West Chester Pike
West Chester, PA 19382
610-431-9000
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Donohue Funeral Home
1627 West Chester Pike
West Chester, PA 19382
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Donohue Funeral Home
1627 West Chester Pike
West Chester, PA 19382
ROBERT D. WOLVERTON Notice
WOLVERTON
ROBERT D.


90, passed away peacefully on October 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Patricia; dear brother of Barbara and Bruce; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation 10:00-11:00 A.M. Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000 followed by his Memorial Service 11:00 A.M. Interment Private.

Online condolences at www.donohuefuneralhome.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 30, 2019
