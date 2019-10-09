Home

Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Martha Church
11301 Academy Road
Philadelphia, PA
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Martha Church
11301 Academy Road
Philadelphia, PA
ROBERT DiGUGLIELMO Notice
DiGUGLIELMO
ROBERT
Age 88, on Oct. 2, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Frances A. (nee DiBiase), brother of John and Donald, dear Uncle Robert of: Frank and Alex Breve, Ann Marie Vanderslice, Kim Moore, also survived by numerous great nieces and nephews. Family, friends and members of American Legion Post 754 are invited to Robert's Life Celebration Thursday Oct. 10, 2019 at St. Martha Church, 11301 Academy Rd., Phila. 19154 after 9 A.M. His Funeral Mass will be at 10 A.M. Interment Holy Cross Cem. Family service by JOHN F. GIVNISH OF ACADEMY ROAD.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 9, 2019
