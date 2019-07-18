|
|
DiLULLO
ROBERT "BOBBY"
Age 60 years, on July 12, 2019. Bobby is the beloved husband of Cindy (nee Loflin) DiLullo and loving father of Lindsay (Dan) Riddell, Christopher (Kate) DiLullo, and Daniel (Amanda White) DiLullo. He is the devoted grandfather of Lukas, and Logan Riddell, Cooper, and Harper DiLullo. Bobby is the brother of Samuel (Linda) and Peter P. (Lisa) DiLullo, Jr. He is also survived by his father- and mother-in-law, Howard G. and Sandra M. (nee Miller) Loflin and his brother-in-law, Keith (Dorothy) Loflin. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Friday, July 19, 2019, from 6 to 9 P.M., and Saturday, July 20, 2019, from 9:30 to 10:30 A.M., in THE FUNERAL HOME OF JOHN STRETCH, 236 East Eagle Rd., Havertown PA 19083, and to his Mass of Christian Burial following at 11 A.M. in St. Denis Church,. Havertown PA 19083. Int. Westminster Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, an offering in Bobby's name to Alex's Lemonade Stand Founda-tion, 111 Presidential Blvd., Ste. 203, Bala Cynwyd PA 19004, would be greatly appreciated.
www.stretchfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on July 18, 2019