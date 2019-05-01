|
BANKS
ROBERT E.
Age 95, on April, 26, 2019, of Hershey's Mill and formerly of Berwyn and Pittsburgh, PA and Atchison, KS. Beloved husband of the late Gloria D. Banks. Loving father of James R. Banks and the late John R. Banks (Gail). Dear grandfather of four and great grandfather of six. Served in the Army during WWII in the Pacific. In Philadelphia, Robert was an executive at Lavino Shipping Company until retirement. He was an avid golfer and member of Aronimink Golf Club for forty two years. Please join his family on Saturday May 11 at St. Norbert Church, 55 Leopard Rd., Paoli, PA 19301. Visitation from 10 - 11 A.M. Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 11 A.M.
Published on Philly.com on May 1, 2019