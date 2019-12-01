Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
ROBERT E. HARKER Sr.

ROBERT E. HARKER Sr. Notice
HARKER
ROBERT E., SR.
On Nov. 27, 2019 of Lafayette Hill, formerly of East Falls. Founder and Owner of Harker Plumbing. Beloved husband Elaine (nee Arentzen). Father of Robert E., Jr., John (Kit), Elaine and Ken Harker (Barbie), brother of Richard, 7 grandchildren, 3 great grand-children. Memorial Service Thursday, Dec. 12, 3 P.M. at St. Peter's Luthern Church, 3025 Church Rd., Lafayette Hill. Visitation 1-3 P.M. at Church. Interment private. Memorial Donations may be made to The for Crippled Children, Phila.

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 1, 2019
