Home

POWERED BY

Services
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
301-593-9500
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Jerome's Church
5205 43rd Avenue
Hyattsville, DC
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Jerome's Church
5205 43rd Avenue
Hyattsville, DC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT E. SMITH

Notice Condolences Flowers

ROBERT E. SMITH Notice
SMITH
ROBERT E.
On Sunday, April 14, 2019, age 38, of Hyattsville, MD. Beloved son of David and Karen Smith; brother of Gregory (Kathryn) Smith, Kevin (Sarah) Smith, and Kerry Smith, uncle of Rebecca, John, Mikaela, Benjamin, and Augustine. Also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He taught at Cantwell-Sacred Heart of Mary High School, Monte Bello, CA prior to beginning his teaching at Don Bosco Cristo Rey High School, Takoma Park, MD in 2008. Relatives and friends may call at St. Jerome's Church, 5205 43rd Avenue, Hyattsville, MD, on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 9 to 11 A.M. where Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 A.M. Private Interment at Prospect Hill, Caldwell, NJ at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Don Bosco Cristo Rey H.S., at www.dbcr.org/support/ways-to-give/;

www.collinsfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now