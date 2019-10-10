Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
Donohue Funeral Home
366 W Lancaster Ave
Wayne, PA 19087
610-989-9600
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Katharine of Siena
104 S. Aberdeen Ave.
Wayne, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Katharine of Siena
104 S. Aberdeen Ave.
Wayne, PA
View Map
ROBERT E. SMITH Jr.

ROBERT E. SMITH Jr. Notice
SMITH
ROBERT E., JR.
age 84, of Radnor, PA, passed away on October 9, 2019.
Beloved husband of Ann Marie (nee Heaney) Smith. Caring father of Robert E. Smith, III (Laurel) and Michael Smith. Dear brother of Elizabeth Cohen, Paul Smith (Carolann), Ann Del Villano (Bert), Edward Smith, Mary McCabe, the late Ellen Cristini and the late Allen Smith. Loving grandfather of Ryan Edward Smith and dear uncle of many nieces and nephews.
Robert was a graduate of Malvern Prep and Villanova University.
Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation 9:30-11:00 A.M., Monday, Oct. 14 at St. Katharine of Siena, 104 S. Aberdeen Ave., Wayne, PA 19087 followed by his Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM. Interment Calvary Cemetery.

Online Condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com

Arr. by: THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 366 W. Lancaster Ave. Wayne, PA 19087 (610)-989-9600


Published on Philly.com on Oct. 10, 2019
