WILKINSON
ROBERT E., PhD, "DOC"
93 years of age, of Media, PA, formerly of Havertown, PA., passed away on August 23, 2019. Robert was a Professor of English at Villanova University for 49 years, where he taught more than 12,000 students. He was the son of the late Joseph B. and Anne Gertrude Wilkinson (nee Smallwood), dear brother of Joan and predeceased by Mary, Joseph, Frederick and David. Robert was predeceased by his partner of 37 years, Robert Hosler.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass Tuesday, September 3rd, 10:30 A.M., Annunciation B.V.M. Church, 401 Brookline Blvd., Haver-town, PA, where friends may greet from 9:30 -10:25 A.M. Int. SS. Peter & Paul Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to Villanova University Scholarship Fund, 800 Lancaster Ave, Villanova, PA 19085 or Stonehill College Scholarship Fund, 320 Washington St., Easton MA., 02357.
Arr. THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 3300 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA. 19073, 610-353-6300
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 1, 2019