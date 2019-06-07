Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
Donohue Funeral Home
3300 West Chester Pike
Newtown Square, PA 19073
610-353-6300
ROBERT EDWARD MADDEN

ROBERT EDWARD MADDEN Notice
MADDEN
ROBERT EDWARD
Age 78, of Cape May, NJ, formerly of S.W. Phila., PA, passed away on June 5, 2019. Bob resided in Mt. Lebanon, PA. He received his Under-graduate Degree from St. Joseph's University, his Master's Degree from Villanova Univer-sity and his PhD from Duquesne University, where he taught Philosophy for 36 years. Beloved husband of Mary Ann Madden (nee Porter); loving brother of James J. Madden, Jr. (Marion), Kathleen Schaefer and Patricia Allen. Also survived by his nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation, Monday, June 10, 2019, 10 - 11 A.M. at St. Anastasia Church, 3301 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073, followed by his Memorial Mass at 11 A.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to West Catholic High School, 4501 Chestnut St., Phila., PA 19139 or Camilla Hall c/o IHM Mission Advancement Drive, 230 IHM Drive, Malvern, PA 19355, or a Charity of Donor's Choice, would be appreciated.

Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Arrs by: THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, Newtown Square, PA, 610-353-6300

Published on Philly.com on June 7, 2019
