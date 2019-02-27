Home

Stuard Funeral Directors Inc.
209 N Newtown Street Rd
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(610) 649-0243
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Mary’s Church
Wayne, PA
View Map
ROBERT EDWARD "BOB" OLSON

ROBERT EDWARD "BOB" OLSON Notice
OLSON
ROBERT EDWARD "BOB"


Of Bryn Mawr on Sun Feb 17, 2019. Husband of the late Jean Emilie (nee Wadsworth). Father of Nancy Ashcraft of Erie, Karen Culbertson (Tim) of Wayne and the late Grace "Betsy" Olson. Also survived by his sister Joan Kelly, 4 grandchildren: William, Larissa, Kelly and Anna and great granddaughter Bailey. A Memorial Service will be held on Sat, April 6, 2109 at 2:00 P.M. at St. Mary's Church Wayne, 104 Louella Ave, Wayne, PA 19087. Int. at St. Martin's Churchyard in Radnor. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name to the American Diabetes Foundation or the Rotary Foun-dation would be appreciated.

STUARD FUNERAL HOME, Newtown Square
Family Owned Since 1822

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 27, 2019
