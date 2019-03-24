|
|
WESSNER
ROBERT EDWARD, SR.
on March 20, 2019, age 83 years of Roslyn. Beloved husband of Clementine Mary (nee Giordani). Loving father of Kathleen D. Delaney (the late Kevin) and Robert Edward Jr. (Marilyn K.). Predeceased by his son Michael. Grandfather of Stephanie Zimmerman, Kevin, Edward and Sean Delaney, Mary and Robert Wessner, Abigail Adams and Michael Wessner Jr. Also survived by two great grandchildren. Funeral Service Tuesday 11AM at WILLIAM R. MAY FUNERAL HOME 354 N. Easton Rd. Glenside, PA 19038. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation at the funeral home Tuesday after 10AM. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cem. In lieu of flowers donations to P.O. Box 14301 Cincinnati, OH 45250 would be appreciated.
www.mayfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 24, 2019