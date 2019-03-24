Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William R. May Funeral Home
354 North Easton Road
Glenside, PA 19038
(215) 884-8410
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT WESSNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT EDWARD WESSNER

Notice Condolences Flowers

ROBERT EDWARD WESSNER Notice
WESSNER
ROBERT EDWARD, SR.
on March 20, 2019, age 83 years of Roslyn. Beloved husband of Clementine Mary (nee Giordani). Loving father of Kathleen D. Delaney (the late Kevin) and Robert Edward Jr. (Marilyn K.). Predeceased by his son Michael. Grandfather of Stephanie Zimmerman, Kevin, Edward and Sean Delaney, Mary and Robert Wessner, Abigail Adams and Michael Wessner Jr. Also survived by two great grandchildren. Funeral Service Tuesday 11AM at WILLIAM R. MAY FUNERAL HOME 354 N. Easton Rd. Glenside, PA 19038. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation at the funeral home Tuesday after 10AM. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cem. In lieu of flowers donations to P.O. Box 14301 Cincinnati, OH 45250 would be appreciated.

www.mayfuneralhome.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William R. May Funeral Home
Download Now