ROBERT "BOB" EGRIE

ROBERT "BOB" EGRIE Notice
On Tuesday, April 16, 2019, surrounded by his family. Survived by his wife, Karen Egrie (nee Fox); daughter, Sandie Egrie; grandchildren, Brandon (Destanie), Collin, and Michael, and great-grand-children, Konnor and Hazelie.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, from 10:30 A.M. until his Funeral Service at 12:30 P.M. at New Life Christian Church, 4 Freedom Drive, Newtown PA 18940, with Rev. Dr. Norman J. Leve presiding. Interment will follow at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bob's name may be made to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone NC 28607.

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 21, 2019
