ROBERT EMMETT MADDEN Sr.

MADDEN
ROBERT EMMETT SR.
of Aldan, Pennsylvania, born on May 12, 1945 in Newark, New Jersey, passed away at age 74 on May 27, 2019 in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania. Bob was a prominent criminal defense attorney in Philadelphia. He is survived by his wife Kathleen, his children Henry, Emmett and Therese and his 4 grand-children. Bob loved to golf, travel and spend time with his family. Donations in Robert's name to Philly Cure HD in lieu of flowers. Services will be Private.
Published on Philly.com on May 28, 2019
