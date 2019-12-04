Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Lownes Funeral Home
659 Germantown Pike
Lafayette Hill, PA 19444
(610) 828-4430
ROBERT F. CARUSO Sr.

ROBERT F. CARUSO Sr. Notice
CARUSO
ROBERT F., SR.
On Nov. 30, 2019, of Blue Bell formerly of Phila., age 82. Husband of the late Bernadette (nee McCullagh). Father of Sharon Hunton (Dan), Audrey Schwenger (Tom) and Robert F. Caruso, Jr. (Joanne). Brother of Nancy Polk. Grandfather of Daniel, Michael, Abby and Sean. Funeral Mass Saturday Dec. 7th, 11 A.M. at St. Philip Neri Church, 437 Ridge Pike, Lafayette Hill, Viewing 9:30 - 11 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to The Little Sisters of the Poor, 5300 Chester Ave., Phila., PA 19143.

www.lownes.com

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 4, 2019
