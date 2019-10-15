|
82, of E. Norriton and formerly of South Phila., died on Oct. 12, 2019. Beloved son of the late Edward and Catherine (Shaw) Heffron and husband of the late Phyllis (Salamone) Heffron. Graduate of Southeast Catholic Bishop Neumann High School. Viewing Fri., Oct. 18th from 9 A.M. to 10:20 A.M. in Holy Saviour Church, 407 E. Main St, Norristown, PA 19401. Mass at 10:30 A.M. Int. in St. Patrick's Cemetery, E. Norriton.
