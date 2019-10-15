Home

Caramenico Funeral Home
403 E Main Street
Norristown, PA 19401
(610) 275-7777
Viewing
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
Holy Saviour Church
407 E. Main Street
Norristown, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Saviour Church
ROBERT F. HEFFRON Sr.

ROBERT F. HEFFRON Sr. Notice
HEFFRON
ROBERT F., SR.
82, of E. Norriton and formerly of South Phila., died on Oct. 12, 2019. Beloved son of the late Edward and Catherine (Shaw) Heffron and husband of the late Phyllis (Salamone) Heffron. Graduate of Southeast Catholic Bishop Neumann High School. Viewing Fri., Oct. 18th from 9 A.M. to 10:20 A.M. in Holy Saviour Church, 407 E. Main St, Norristown, PA 19401. Mass at 10:30 A.M. Int. in St. Patrick's Cemetery, E. Norriton.

Online condolences:

www.caramenicofuneralhome.com

CARAMENICO FUNERAL HOME, (610) 275-7777

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 15, 2019
