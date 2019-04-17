Home

ROBERT F. "BOB" HOLZ

81, of Philadelphia, passed April 15, 2019. Born April 10, 1938 to the late Jacob and Lina (Schneider) Holz. He was a Mummers Hall of Fame member, Hegeman String Band. Manufacturing engineer at Kingsbury Inc. for over 25 years. Predeceased by son Robert. Survived by loving companion, Madeline O'Brien; children, Kim E. Elwood (Steven), Joseph (Lisa), and Glenn (Anita); 9 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; siblings, John (Sybil), Frank (Elizabeth), and Dorothy Saggese (Anthony). All are invited on Mon., April 22, to a Viewing from 10 A.M. to 12 Noon and a Service at 12 Noon, both at the Heritage Chapel at George Washington M.P., 80 Stenton Ave., Plymouth Meeting PA 19462. Interment to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the at

KirkandNiceInc.com

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 17, 2019
