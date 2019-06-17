Home

78, of Gilbertsville, formerly of Philadelphia, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019. He leaves behind his wife of 50 years, Patricia (nee Carragher), children Robert W. (Kate), Maureen Weinberger (Scott), Andrew (Stacey), and Megan Bamberger (George), and 5 grandchildren. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, June 20, 11 A.M. at St. Teresa of Calcutta RC Church, 256 Swamp Pike, Schwenksville, PA 19473, with burial to follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 9:30 A.M. to 10:45 A.M. at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Robert's name to the , P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215

Published on Philly.com on June 17, 2019
