CHRISTENSSEN
ROBERT G.
At age of 82, of Phila., passed peacefully May 8, 2019 at home. Surving in additon to his wife Frances (nee Moody) of 60 yrs.; daughter, Laura Rubert (Alan) and son, Anthony; 3 grand-children, Jonathan, Joseph and Noah; his sister, Sonia (Henry) Sciochetti. Bob enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Monday, 11 A.M. to 12:30 P.M., BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. (So. of Grant Ave.). Services 12:30 P.M. Int. Washington Crossing National Cemetery.
Published on Philly.com on May 16, 2019