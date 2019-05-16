Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
215-637-1414
For more information about
ROBERT CHRISTENSSEN
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
View Map
Service
Monday, May 20, 2019
12:30 PM
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT CHRISTENSSEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT G. CHRISTENSSEN

Notice Condolences Flowers

ROBERT G. CHRISTENSSEN Notice
CHRISTENSSEN
ROBERT G.
At age of 82, of Phila., passed peacefully May 8, 2019 at home. Surving in additon to his wife Frances (nee Moody) of 60 yrs.; daughter, Laura Rubert (Alan) and son, Anthony; 3 grand-children, Jonathan, Joseph and Noah; his sister, Sonia (Henry) Sciochetti. Bob enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Monday, 11 A.M. to 12:30 P.M., BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. (So. of Grant Ave.). Services 12:30 P.M. Int. Washington Crossing National Cemetery.
www.burnsfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burns Funeral Home
Download Now