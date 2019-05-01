Resources More Obituaries for ROBERT WILLIAMS Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? ROBERT G. WILLIAMS

Notice Condolences Flowers WILLIAMS

ROBERT G.

Former Chairman of the Glenmede Trust Company, died peacefully while in "Comfort Care/Hospice" at MUSC, Charleston, SC on Friday April 26, 2019, with many family members around him. A Memorial Service will be held in New Jersey in this coming July.

He was born in Mimico, Ontario Canada and was 84 years old when he lost his 3-year battle with AML Leukemia. He was a graduate of Lyman Hall High School, 1953, in Wallingford, CT; BS from Babson Institute 1956; Harvard Business School PMD Class of 1970, as well as the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania Advanced Management Program.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Rosalind; daughter Linda (Carroll) Smith and Louise W. Senopoulos of Haddonfield, NJ and Gail (John) Diserens of Sonoma, CA plus 5 grand-daughters, 4 grandsons and 2 great grandchildren.

Williams served in the U.S. Army from 1956-1958 at which time he joined the Girard Bank in Philadelphia as a security analyst. During his 24 years there he rose to become Executive Vice Chairman, and left when they became part of Mellon Bank.

In 1983 he and a partner bought the Markel Co. in Norristown, PA where he was Chairman for 12 years until he sold his share and retired. He and Rosalind bought a home in SC in 1988 and divided their time between the Charleston area and NJ until 2014 when they became full-time residents of SC.

Robert Williams served many directors roles and Trustee-ships during his lifetime. His most active were the Glenmede Corporation where he served on the audit, relationship and executive committees and became Chairman of the board; and the Pew Charitable Trust where he served from 1996 until 2016 when he was named Chairman Emeritus. He was also on the boards of Narco Scientific, Contrologic, First Commercial Bank of Philadel-phia, Melitta North America, Fisher and Porter, Plastic Suppliers, Cooper Health Care, Medford Leas, The Coriell Institute and Friends Fiduciary Corps.

He enjoyed his memberships in the Union League of Philadelphia, Pine Valley Golf Club, Tavistock Country Club, Greate Bay, and Wild Dunes Golf. Memorial donations may be made in his name to the Coriell Institute for medical research, 403 Haddon Ave Camden, NJ 08103.

Published on Philly.com on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices