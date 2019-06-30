|
|
SEELHORST
ROBERT GEORGE, SR.
70, of Jim Thorpe, PA (formerly of Stratford, NJ) passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019. He is survived by wife Donna Seelhorst, son Robert Jr. and wife Amanda and daughter Jennifer (Long) and husband Joseph, and granddaughters, Avery, Adeline and Kailani and Violet and Vivienne. Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation on Friday, July 5th, from 10 A.M. to 12 Noon at THE BRADLEY FUNERAL HOME, Route 73 and Evesham Road, Marlton NJ. The Memorial Service will be at 12 Noon. Inurnment will follow at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, North Hanover, NJ.
Published on Philly.com on June 30, 2019