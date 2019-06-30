Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
(856) 983-1005
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT SEELHORST
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT GEORGE SEELHORST Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT GEORGE SEELHORST Sr. Notice
SEELHORST
ROBERT GEORGE, SR.
70, of Jim Thorpe, PA (formerly of Stratford, NJ) passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019. He is survived by wife Donna Seelhorst, son Robert Jr. and wife Amanda and daughter Jennifer (Long) and husband Joseph, and granddaughters, Avery, Adeline and Kailani and Violet and Vivienne. Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation on Friday, July 5th, from 10 A.M. to 12 Noon at THE BRADLEY FUNERAL HOME, Route 73 and Evesham Road, Marlton NJ. The Memorial Service will be at 12 Noon. Inurnment will follow at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, North Hanover, NJ.
Published on Philly.com on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now