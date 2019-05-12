|
Passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by family, on May 10, 2019 in Jupiter, FL at the age of 97. He was a beloved husband of the late Carol (nee Hermann); devoted father of Ann Dee Rome (Joel), Jon Goodman (Hillary) and the late Robin Smith; cherished grand-father of Jennifer Bellis, Carly Bellis Salom, Marc Goodman, and Michelle Stanford, and of 5 great-grandchildren. Robert's kindness, generosity, and wisdom touched all that knew him and will not be forgotten. Services and Int. are private.
Published on Philly.com on May 12, 2019