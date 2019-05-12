Home

Joseph Levine & Son, Inc.
Three Locations, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
ROBERT GOODMAN
ROBERT GOODMAN

ROBERT GOODMAN

ROBERT GOODMAN Notice
GOODMAN
ROBERT
Passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by family, on May 10, 2019 in Jupiter, FL at the age of 97. He was a beloved husband of the late Carol (nee Hermann); devoted father of Ann Dee Rome (Joel), Jon Goodman (Hillary) and the late Robin Smith; cherished grand-father of Jennifer Bellis, Carly Bellis Salom, Marc Goodman, and Michelle Stanford, and of 5 great-grandchildren. Robert's kindness, generosity, and wisdom touched all that knew him and will not be forgotten. Services and Int. are private.
www.levinefuneral.com


logo

Published on Philly.com on May 12, 2019
